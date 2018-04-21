El actor Verne Troyer, famoso por su papel de Mini-Me en las películas de Austin Powers, falleció a los 49 años.
Una declaración en su Facebook e Instagram el sábado por la tarde dijo que Troyer, quien ingresó en el hospital la semana pasada cuando estaba borracho y con tendencias suicidas, ha tenido problemas con la depresión y el alcoholismo.
“Es con gran tristeza y corazones increíblemente pesados para escribir que Verne falleció hoy”, dijeron.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Su muerte se produce después de que este mes lo llevaron de urgencia a la sala de emergencias cuando su amigo llamó al 911 diciendo que el actor estaba “borracho y con tendencias suicidas”.
Troyer fue llevado para un examen médico el 3 de abril y los médicos lo revisaban para detectar una posible intoxicación.
El actor de toda la vida ha luchado con la depresión y el alcoholismo durante años. Él se registró en una clínica de rehabilitación el año pasado para recuperarse del abuso del alcohol.
En ese momento, Troyer envió un mensaje a sus fanáticos a través de TMZ y les dijo: ‘Con su apoyo, obtuve esto’.
Su familia también publicó en su Instagram personal el 3 de abril con el mensaje: “Pidiéndole que mantenga a Verne en sus pensamientos y oraciones”. Está recibiendo la mejor atención posible y está descansando cómodamente.
Troyer nació con un enanismo de acondroplasia, que es un trastorno genético que impide que el cartucho forme huesos grandes en el cuerpo. Usó un scooter para ayudarlo a moverse.
Creció en Sturgis, Michigan, pero siempre soñó con mudarse al mundo del espectáculo.
Uno de sus primeros papeles principales fue después de mudarse a Arlington, Texas, donde protagonizó un doble de un bebé de 9 meses en una película llamada Baby’s Day Out en 1994.
El actor obtuvo su gran oportunidad cuando fue seleccionado en Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me en 1999 como Mini-Me.
Desde su papel en la franquicia de Powers, también se involucró en The Love Guru, Bubble Boy y Postal.
Troyer también apareció en populares reality shows a través de los años, incluyendo Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Wife Swap y The Surreal Life.ar una posible intoxicación alcohólica.
Con información de: Daily Mail.
